Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Leaders of Koreas, U.S. open door for peace again at land of division (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Across demarcation line to peace, a historic '20 steps' (Kookmin Daily)
-- 66 years after cease-fire, leaders of South, North, U.S. meet at Panmunjom (Donga llbo)
-- South, North, U.S. meet beyond division (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Leaders of South, North, U.S. open 'door for denuclearization' again (Segye Times)
-- Trump steps on N. Korean soil, invites Kim to White House (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump steps on N. Korean land (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Leaders join hands for peace beyond demarcation line (Hankyoreh)
-- A step on N. Korean soil beyond hostility (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Leaders of South, North, U.S. hold historic meeting at Panmunjom (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Leaders of South, North, U.S. meet at Panmunjom, U.S.-N.K. talks to resume in couple of weeks (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Where no U.S. president has gone before (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump, Kim hold historic DMZ meeting (Korea Herald)
-- Toward peace (Korea Times)
(END)