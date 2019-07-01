S. Korean Park Sung-hyun captures 7th career LPGA title in Arkansas
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean star Park Sung-hyun has reached lucky No. 7 in her LPGA career win total.
Park won the 54-hole Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas, on Sunday (local time), at 18-under 195, beating three golfers by one shot.
Park fired a final round of five-under 66 at the Pinnacle Country Club for her second victory of 2019. Two fellow South Koreans -- Park In-bee and Kim Hyo-joo -- were among the runners-up.
Park, world No. 2 who won the Player of the Year and the Rookie of the Year honors in 2017, has now recorded multiple victories in each of the past three seasons. She had two wins as a rookie and three more in 2018.
This was the 17th tournament of this LPGA season, and six South Korean players have combined for eight wins.
Park shared the overnight lead with Carlota Cigana at 13-under, and seven golfers, including Park In-bee and Kim Hyo-joo, were trailing by two shots.
Park In-bee finished first among those three South Koreans at 17-under after a bogey-free round of 65. Kim followed suit moments later with her round of 65, though she found a greenside bunker with her second shot at the par-5 18th to cost herself a potential birdie.
Park Sung-hyun stood on the 18th tee at 17-under. She reached the 18th green in two, and rolled her first putt to just inches from the cup and set up an easy clinching putt.
