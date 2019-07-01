Yonhap news advisory for Monday, July 1
08:48 July 01, 2019
General
-- KCNA's report on Trump-Kim DMZ meeting
-- (News Focus) Prospect of working-level denuclearization talks
-- (News Focus) DMZ meeting resets nuclear talks amid lingering skepticism
-- Actor Kim Soo-hyun's military discharge
Economy & Finance
-- Gov't to announce June export data
-- Carmakers to report sales in June
