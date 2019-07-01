S. Korea's exports down 13.5 pct in June
09:00 July 01, 2019
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports decreased 13.5 percent in June from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall for the seventh consecutive month, data showed Monday.
Outbound shipments came to US$44.18 billion for June, down from the $51 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports fell 11.1 percent on-year last month to $40 billion, the ministry added.
The country's trade surplus came to $4.17 billion in June, marking 89 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword