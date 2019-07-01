Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #trade balance

S. Korea's exports down 13.5 pct in June

09:00 July 01, 2019

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports decreased 13.5 percent in June from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall for the seventh consecutive month, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments came to US$44.18 billion for June, down from the $51 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports fell 11.1 percent on-year last month to $40 billion, the ministry added.

The country's trade surplus came to $4.17 billion in June, marking 89 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK