Seoul stocks open higher on truce in U.S.-China trade dispute
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Monday, two days after the leaders of the United States and China announced a truce in the countries' trade dispute that has been partly blamed for a steady decline in South Korean exports.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 12.73 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,143.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The sharp increase came after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed not to impose punitive tariffs on additional imports from each other in a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, over the weekend.
South Korea's exports have dipped for seven consecutive months since December, plunging 13.5 percent on-year last month. China and the U.S. are the two largest importers of South Korean products.
Most large caps were in positive terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.21 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 1.87 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.36 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors lost 1.02 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,149.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.75 won from the previous session's close.
