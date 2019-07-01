Samsung Heavy wins US$120 mln deal for special-purpose ship
11:03 July 01, 2019
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Monday that it has clinched a US$120 million deal to build a special-purpose vessel for a European company.
The shipbuilder said it is set to deliver the vessel to the client by March 2022. Samsung Heavy declined to identify its client and the nature of the special-purpose ship.
With the latest order, Samsung Heavy said it has so far achieved 41 percent, or US$3.2 billion, of this year's annual target of $7.8 billion worth of orders -- a 28 percent increase from the $2.5 billion secured in the same period last year.
