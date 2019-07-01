Seoul stocks slightly up late Monday morning
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Monday morning, paring most earlier gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.34 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,131.96 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened sharply higher at 2,147.24 after the leaders of the United States and China announced a truce in the countries' trade dispute in a bilateral summit held over the weekend.
Observers here say the agreement between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to refrain from taking additional punitive steps may have offered temporary relief, but that uncertainties continue to remain high.
The U.S. and China are the world's two largest importers of South Korean goods. South Korean exports have dipped for seven consecutive months, again plunging 13.5 percent on-year in June, the largest on-year drop since January 2016.
Large caps traded mixed, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics shedding 0.74 percent and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 0.72 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.71 percent, but its smaller affiliate Kia Motors plunged 2.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,155.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
