Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #police reshuffle

Busan police chief named to lead Seoul police agency

12:36 July 01, 2019

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Lee Yong-pyo, commissioner of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, was appointed as chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in a reshuffle of top police officers on Monday.

Lee Joon-sup, director of the National Security Bureau at the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), was promoted to head the Korean National Police University, while Kim Chang-ryong, commissioner of the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency, was named new chief of the Busan agency.

Bae Yong-joo, director of the KNPA's Criminal Investigation Bureau, was named new chief of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, according to the government.

Lim Ho-seon, deputy commissioner general of the KNPA, and Lee Sang-ro, commissioner of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, were retained, it said.

This file photo shows Lee Yong-pyo who was appointed as chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in a reshuffle of top police officers on July 1, 2019. (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK