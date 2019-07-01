(LEAD) S. Korea to deal sternly with Japan's move to curb tech material exports
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details, background, photo)
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade ministry said Monday it will deal sternly with a move by Japan to tighten the rules for exports of semiconductor and display materials to Seoul, voicing regrets over the Japanese move.
Park Tae-sung, head of the Office of International Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, also blamed Japan for violating the rules of the World Trade Organization by tightening curbs on exports to South Korea.
"The government will sternly deal with the matter in line with international and domestic laws," Park told reporters.
Earlier in the day, the Japanese government said it will strengthen regulations on the export to South Korea of high-tech chemicals used in semiconductor and smartphone production starting Thursday, apparently in response to South Korea's ruling on compensation for wartime forced labor.
Under the new rules, Japanese companies will have to apply for approval for each contract to export specific materials to South Korean clients, including Samsung Electronics Co., SK hynix Inc. and LG Display Co.
South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki called a meeting with relevant officials to discuss how to respond to the Japanese measure.
Japan didn't explicitly said why it will impose a restriction on shipping such materials to South Korea, but bilateral ties have been further strained since a landmark ruling by Seoul's top court on wartime forced laborers.
Last October, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., a Japanese steelmaker now known as Nippon Steel Corp., to compensate four South Koreans for wartime forced labor and unpaid work.
Japan has lashed out at the ruling, claiming that the compensation issue was fully settled in the 1965 bilateral accord on normalizing the countries' diplomatic ties.
President Moon Jae-in has said, however, the October ruling against Japan's wartime forced labor means individual rights to damage claims are not terminated under the pact between the two countries.
Starting Thursday, the Japanese restriction will slow export procedures of three materials, including the fluorine polyimide used to make flexible organic light-emitting diode displays, to South Korean manufacturers.
The other two materials are resist, a thin layer used to transfer a circuit pattern to the semiconductor substrate, and etching gas, which is needed in the semiconductor fabrication process.
Japan produces about 90 percent of the fluorine polyimide and resist and 70 percent of the etching gas in the world.
(END)