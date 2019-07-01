Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
Seoul hopes DMZ meeting will serve as 'turning point' in denuclearization, advance cross-border ties
SEOUL -- The historic meeting held at the inter-Korean border between the leaders of the two Koreas and the United States will serve as a "turning point" in nuclear talks and contribute to advancing inter-Korean relations, the unification ministry said Monday.
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a one-on-one meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone that bisects the two Koreas. They also met South Korean President Moon Jae-in briefly, the first-ever three-way encounter among the leaders.
----------------
Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he expects negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program to resume in mid-July.
The comments come after a historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border, during which Trump said the two agreed to restart the talks.
----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean media report Trump, Kim had 'historic' meeting at DMZ
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump held a "historic meeting" at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas and agreed to resume dialogue for denuclearization, the North's official news agency reported Monday.
During the meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the DMZ on Sunday, they "agreed to keep in close touch in the future" and "resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and in the bilateral relations," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in English.
----------------
(News Focus) U.S., N.K. negotiators to face off in few weeks with renewed vigor
SEOUL -- The United States and North Korea are poised to face off in working-level nuclear talks as early as this month on the back of their leaders' renewed political will, though a breakthrough seems far from guaranteed.
After his unprecedented meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the two sides will resume the talks "within a few weeks" to see "whether or not they can do something."
----------------
S. Korea to deal sternly with Japan's move to curb tech material exports
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade ministry said Monday it will deal sternly with a move by Japan to tighten the rules for exports of semiconductor and display materials to Seoul, voicing regrets over the Japanese move.
Park Tae-sung, head of the Office of International Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, also blamed Japan for violating an accord of the World Trade Organization by tightening curbs on exports to South Korea.
----------------
(4th LD) S. Korea's exports down 13.5 pct in June amid U.S.-China trade row
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports decreased 13.5 percent in June from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall for the seventh consecutive month, data showed Monday, due mainly to the prolonged trade row between the world's top two economies.
Outbound shipments came to US$44.18 billion for June, down from the $51 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
U.S.-China summit offers temporary remedy but uncertainties remain high: BOK official
SEOUL -- Uncertainties stemming from the trade dispute between the United States and China continue to remain high despite a bilateral summit between the countries' leaders over the weekend that offered a temporary truce, a senior official from the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Monday.
"In summary, it is positive from a short-term perspective, but from a long-term perspective, uncertainties remain high," Yoon Myun-shik, BOK's senior deputy governor, told reporters.
----------------
Seoul stocks slightly up late Monday morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded slightly higher late Monday morning, paring most earlier gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.34 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,131.96 as of 11:20 a.m.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korean Park Sung-hyun captures 7th career LPGA title, set to reclaim No. 1 ranking
SEOUL -- South Korean star Park Sung-hyun has reached lucky No. 7 in her LPGA career win total and will reclaim the No. 1 spot in the world rankings.
Park won the 54-hole Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas, on Sunday (local time), at 18-under 195, beating three golfers by one shot and earning US$300,000.
