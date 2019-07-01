GM Korea's June sales fall 22 pct on lower demand
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Monday its sales fell 22 percent last month from a year earlier on lower demand for its vehicles.
GM Korea sold 36,451 vehicles in June, down from 46,546 units the previous year, due to sharp declines in the popularity of models such as the Impala sedan and the Equinox sport utility vehicle, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales plunged 39 percent to 5,788 units last month from 9,529 a year ago. Exports declined 17 percent to 30,663 from 37,017 during the same period, it said.
To revive sluggish sales, the carmaker plans to introduce 15 new vehicles to the local market over the next five years. It launched the U.S.-made Equinox and the upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar last year.
In the third quarter, it plans to add the Traverse SUV and the midsize Colorado pickup truck in the Korean market.
From January to June, the company's sales fell 6.2 percent to 231,172 autos from 246,386 in the same period a year earlier, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)