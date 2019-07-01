Yuhan inks US$870 mln technology export deal for liver disease treatment
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean drugmaker Yuhan Corp. said Monday that it has signed a US$870 million deal with German biotechnology firm Boehringer Ingelheim to export its new liver disease treatment technology.
The deal calls for the two companies to enter into a collaboration agreement to co-develop novel therapeutic candidates for the treatment of patients with advanced fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), officials said.
The deal includes an upfront payment of $40 million, and Yuhan will receive another $830 million in potential milestone payments upon achievement of certain developments, officials said.
The technologies are related to a novel convergence protein called "GLP-1 and FGF21 dual agonist" that is known to lower nonalcoholic fatty liver disease activity.
NASH is a chronic and progressive liver disease characterized by fat accumulation of more than 5 percent and inflammation in the liver. The disease, which currently has limited treatment, can lead to fibrosis that affects liver function.
