Parliamentary speaker, party chiefs discuss DMZ meeting, extra session
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's parliamentary speaker and the chiefs of five political parties held talks on Monday to discuss peace initiatives on the Korean Peninsula and continuing June's extra parliamentary session.
The luncheon meeting, hosted by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a surprise meeting at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that bisects the two Koreas.
"The (DMZ meeting) appears to have served as a critical occasion for building peace on the Korean Peninsula as represented by two goals -- complete denuclearization of the peninsula and a permanent peace," Moon said.
Lee Hae-chan, chairman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), proposed sending a parliamentary delegation to North Korea to discuss pending issues, including an inter-Korean parliamentary meeting.
"Our party will do its part for the path toward the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear program and peace on the Korean Peninsula," said Hwang Kyo-ahn, chief of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).
Hwang attended the luncheon meeting for the first time since March, following partisan tensions over a move by the DP and three smaller rivals to place key political and judiciary reforms on the fast-track.
Sohn Hak-kyu, head of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, stressed that South Korea should not be sidelined in the process for denuclearization talks.
The meeting came after rival parties reached a tentative deal on Friday to extend the operation of special committees tasked with handling the fast-track bills.
The move brought the full-scale normalization of parliament following a three-month impasse one step closer.
The deal came as LKP lawmakers rejected a previous agreement to put parliament back on track last Monday, dampening the impetus for normalization.
The DP and the LKP remain at odds over whether the June session should proceed with the schedule that was contained in the original deal.
DP chairman Lee called on the LKP to select the chief of the special budget panel to enable the assembly to begin the review of a 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.6 billion) extra budget bill.
Hwang, however, urged the DP to accept the LKP's demands, such as withdrawing the designation key bills as fast-track measures, for the full-blown normalization of parliament.
