Hyundai's June sales fall 8.3 pct on weak overseas demand
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Monday its sales fell 8.3 percent last month from a year earlier on weak overseas demand.
Hyundai sold 378,714 vehicles in June, down from 412,852 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 2.5 percent to 60,987 units last month from 59,494 a year ago, while overseas sales fell 10 percent to 317,727 from 353,358 over the cited period, the statement said.
Robust demand for the all-new Santa Fe and Palisade sport utility vehicles helped boost domestic sales last month, but weak demand from China and emerging markets weighed on the monthly results, it said.
To revive overseas sales, the maker of the Sonata sedan and Elantra compact plans to launch the flagship Palisade SUV in the United States this summer.
From January to June, sales declined 5.1 percent to 2,127,611 autos from 2,241,530 units in the same period the previous year, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)