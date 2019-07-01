'Market Street' events to entertain Gwangju aquatics championships visitors
GWANGJU, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Organizers of the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 said Monday they will prepare various dining, entertainment and cultural events for global aquatic sports fans visiting the southwestern metropolitan city.
Ahead of the July 12 opening of the 18th FINA (the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation) aquatics championships, the organizers announced a plan to operate a "Market Street" at two venues in Gwangju for about one month.
The biennial FINA championships will continue through July 28 in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and nearby Yeosu, with the 18th FINA World Masters Championships separately slated for Aug. 5-18 in the same cities.
According to the organizers, the Market Street at Nambu University, the main venue of the FINA championships, will operate from July 12 to Aug. 18 on a lot covering 11,630 square meters and will feature an ICT experience hall, food trucks, cultural and arts performances, gift shops and PR booths of corporate sponsors and local governments.
South Korea's major mobile carrier KT Corp. will display its 5G-based Skyship platform, an autonomous driving simulator, GIGA Live TV and other high-tech devices at the ICT experience hall, while visitors and athletes will be able to enjoy K-pop and K-dance at the virtual and augmented reality zones.
In the food court zone, more than 10 trucks will offer various foods and snacks to foreign and domestic visitors.
A lot of cultural and arts performances, including Korean traditional music and dance, will take place on the lawn next to the food court zone. For that purpose, other South Korean metropolitan cities and provinces will send art troupes to Gwangju.
The Nambu University Street Market will be temporarily closed from July 29 to Aug. 4.
Another Market Street will be installed on a lot covering 500 square meters at Yeomju Gymnasium, the venue of artistic swimming events, and also run from July 12 to Aug. 18.
