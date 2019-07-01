Kia's June sales fall 6.2 pct as demand remains weak
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 6.2 percent on year last month as demand remained weak.
Kia sold 236,229 vehicles in June, down from 251,856 units a year ago due to a lack of competitive new models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 7.8 percent on-year to 42,405 units last month from 46,000. Overseas sales were down 5.8 percent to 193,824 from 205,856 during the same period on lower demand from China, it said.
To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets this year.
From January to June, sales fell 2.4 percent to 1,353,011 autos from 1,386,408 during the same period last year, the statement said.
