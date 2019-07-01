Seoul stocks end lower on remaining woes of U.S.-China trade dispute
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks close a tad lower Monday despite a truce in a trade dispute between the United States and China that analysts here said still has left many uncertainties. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.88 point, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,129.74. Trade volume was moderate at 405 million shares worth 4.5 trillion won (US$3.9 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 493 to 341.
Foreigners scooped up a net 155 billion won worth of shares, while institutions offloaded a net 153 billion won.
The index opened sharply higher at 2,147.24 after the leaders of the United States and China announced a truce in the countries' trade dispute in a bilateral summit held over the weekend.
Observers here said the outcome of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may have only offered a temporary relief.
"The (summit) outcome still left many uncertainties in that the countries will return to negotiations, but there may be many difficulties before they reach a deal," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst from Kiwoom Securities.
"Remaining uncertainties also raise the possibility of continued negative growth in the country's exports though the drop in exports may narrow from that of the first half," he added.
Japan's announcement of stricter regulations against South Korea-bound shipments of materials used to produce semiconductors and display panels further undermined investor sentiment, the analyst noted.
South Korea's exports have dropped for seven consecutive months since December, again plunging 13.5 percent on-year in June, the largest on-year drop since January 2016. The U.S. and China are the world's two largest importers of South Korean products.
Large caps closed mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.85 percent to 46,600 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.72 percent to 70,000 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.71 percent to 141,000 won, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors plunged 2.5 percent to 42,900 won.
The local currency closed at 1,158.80 won against the U.S. greenback, down 4.10 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)