Activist fund KCGI asks Delta to clarify purpose of Hanjin KAL investment
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) on Monday called on Delta Air Lines Inc. to clarify the purpose of its recent stake investment in Hanjin KAL, the parent company of Korean Air Lines Co.
In a letter sent to Delta, KCGI asked if the U.S. carrier meant to help protect the Hanjin Group founding family's management rights by acquiring a 4.3-percent stake in Hanjin KAL, the holding firm of the group, the fund said in a statement.
On June 20 (U.S. time), Delta announced the stake investment in Hanjin KAL and said it would eventually increase its investment in the company to 10 percent.
Delta's unexpected investment in Hanjin KAL, which owns a 30-percent stake in Korean Air, has cleared uncertainties surrounding the Korean flag carrier's battle to defend its management rights against any attacks by activist hedge funds, such as KCGI.
Shares in Hanjin KAL have plunged 26 percent since June 21 to close at 29,900 won on Monday. Investors dumped the stocks as they accepted the battle between KCGI and the company over the latter's opaque governance structure was over and KCGI's 16-percent stake in Hanjin KAL could be an overhang.
"Hanjin KAL jumped over 60 percent from Nov. 15, 2018, when we announced our initial purchase of a stake in the company, to June 20, 2019. But the shares suffered sharp losses since Delta's stake investment, causing heavy losses for shareholders," KCGI said in the statement.
The fund said if Delta purchased the Hanjin KAL stake to serve as a "white knight" in Korean Air's fight against activist funds, it runs against Delta's honor and principles that it has established over a long time.
Delta and Korean Air formed a joint venture last year to collaborate on the industry's most robust trans-Pacific routes, providing customers access to more than 290 U.S. destinations and over 80 in Asia.
The KCGI asked for a meeting with Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian to join forces to monitor Hanjin's efforts to enhance its governance structure.
Early last month, KCGI demanded a Seoul court designate an auditor to review the appointment process. Hanjin KAL's board named late Chairman Cho Yang-ho's only son, Won-tae, as new chairman in April following his father's death.
Hanjin KAL said it will respond to the move according to legal procedures.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)