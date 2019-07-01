Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
N. Korea's new espionage chief seen accompanying leader Kim on DMZ trip: sources
SEOUL -- North Korea's new espionage agency chief was confirmed on Monday to have accompanied leader Kim Jong-un on his recent visit to the border village of Panmunjom for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Sources said that a person seen standing next to North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in a photo taken by South Korean press was Jang Kum-chol, chief of the United Front Department (UFD).
----------------
S. Korea briefed in detail on U.S.-N Korea meeting results: official
SEOUL -- The United States has briefed South Korea in detail on "important" issues related to the outcome of weekend talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Monday.
Trump and Kim agreed Sunday to restart working-level nuclear negotiations in a few weeks during their impromptu meeting at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas. Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to step into the North Korean soil.
----------------
S. Korea to file WTO complaint over Japan's export restriction
SEJONG -- The South Korean government said Monday it will file a complaint to the World Trade Organization and diversify import sources as Japan moved to tighten restrictions on exports of key materials used to produce chips and displays.
"South Korea has been making efforts to maintain a mutually beneficial relationship with Japan," Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said, claiming the decision apparently came in response to South Korea's Supreme Court ruling on compensation for wartime forced labor.
----------------
(LEAD) Unidentified object spotted at DMZ: Seoul military
SEOUL -- Military radars detected an unidentified object flying near the border with North Korea, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday.
The military "is checking and taking measures after the military radar captured an unidentified object in the sky above the Demilitarized Zone in the central portion of the inter-Korean border in Gangwon Province at around 1 p.m.," the JCS said in a brief message.
----------------
(LEAD) Tax agency to reduce probes into companies: new tax chief
SEJONG -- South Korea's new tax chief vowed Monday to cut the number of probes into companies to ensure their normal business operations will not be undermined.
National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Hyun-jun also said in his inaugural ceremony that the tax agency will cut the ratio of irregular tax probes into companies. He did not elaborate.
----------------
Pro-N. Korea newspaper says 'shock therapy' necessary to end hostile relations with U.S.
SEOUL -- A pro-Pyongyang newspaper in Japan said Monday the recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas was kind of a "shock therapy" needed to end "a century of hostile relations."
The Choson Sinbo said in an article the meeting between the two leaders on Sunday was possible as North Korea "responded sincerely to" the U.S. president's "impromptu offer" to meet.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end lower on remaining woes of U.S.-China trade dispute
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks close a tad lower Monday despite a truce in a trade dispute between the United States and China that analysts here said still has left many uncertainties. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 0.88 point, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,129.74. Trade volume was moderate at 405 million shares worth 4.5 trillion won (US$3.9 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 493 to 341.
----------------
S. Korea vice FM calls in Japanese ambassador to lodge protest over export restrictions
SEOUL -- Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young called in Japan's top envoy in Seoul on Monday to lodge a protest over Tokyo's decision to toughen restrictions on high-tech exports to South Korea.
Japan's industry ministry said earlier that it will begin enforcing stronger export controls on Thursday on a set of materials used to produce semiconductors and smartphones in an apparent response to last year's Korean court rulings against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.
