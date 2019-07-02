Korean-language dailies

-- Japan puts export curbs on S. Korea over wartime forced labor ruling, S. Korea to file WTO complaint (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan's export curbs on S. Korea semiconductors will lead to production halt in 6 months (Kookmin Daily)

-- Japan vows export curbs, S. Korea vows strong response: Two on verge of economic war (Donga llbo)

-- Seoul-Tokyo friction spills over to economy, two on verge of trade war (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Taking semiconductors as hostage, Japan to take economic retaliatory measures (Segye Times)

-- Japan's retaliation that hits vital point of S. Korean industry (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Abe hits vital part of S. Korean economy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'U.S.-N.K to have working-level talks in mid-June,' move to draw denuclearization road map (Hankyoreh)

-- Japan's economic retaliation, curbs on semiconductors just the beginning (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Abe's provocation, economic war begins (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea, Japan start 'economic war' (Korea Economic Daily)

