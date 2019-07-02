Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Japan puts export curbs on S. Korea over wartime forced labor ruling, S. Korea to file WTO complaint (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan's export curbs on S. Korea semiconductors will lead to production halt in 6 months (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan vows export curbs, S. Korea vows strong response: Two on verge of economic war (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul-Tokyo friction spills over to economy, two on verge of trade war (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Taking semiconductors as hostage, Japan to take economic retaliatory measures (Segye Times)
-- Japan's retaliation that hits vital point of S. Korean industry (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Abe hits vital part of S. Korean economy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'U.S.-N.K to have working-level talks in mid-June,' move to draw denuclearization road map (Hankyoreh)
-- Japan's economic retaliation, curbs on semiconductors just the beginning (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Abe's provocation, economic war begins (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, Japan start 'economic war' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Japan hits Korea economically (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- What's next for South Korea after Trump-Kim meeting? (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan heading toward trade war (Korea Times)
