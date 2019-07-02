(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 2)

As soon as the rioters moved out, Seoul installed 80 big potted plants on the square in the heart of downtown. It plans to add more leading up to the statue of King Sejong. Each plant cost 1.1 million won ($946), which means the city administration spent nearly 90 billion won to fill the pedestrian space with plants to shoo away the rightist group and its tents. The city has sent three administrative orders to the group to clear out of the square. It forcible removed the tents but the party returned every time. The city warned it will take all possible measures if the party camps out once more in the square.