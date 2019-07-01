Special Swedish envoy in N. Korea for potential discussion on unaccounted-for Australian
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- A special envoy of the Swedish government arrived in North Korea Monday on a trip that could be aimed at discussing the whereabouts of an unaccounted-for Australian student.
"Kent Rolf Magnus Harstedt, special envoy of the Swedish government, and his party arrived here on Monday," the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a dispatch from the capital, Pyongyang.
The report did not elaborate, but the trip is assumed to be connected with Alek Sigley, an Australian student, who recently went out of contact with his family.
Last week, Voice of America reported that Sigley was arrested by North Korean authorities sometime around June 24 or 25 before the Australian government sought diplomatic assistance from Sweden, which maintains an embassy in Pyongyang.
The 29-year-old Australian is reported to be studying for a master's degree in Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)