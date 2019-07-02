(LEAD) U.S. says it is not preparing new proposals for nuclear talks with N.K.
(ATTN: UPDATES with background from 4th para; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States is currently not preparing any new proposals for negotiations to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the State Department said Monday.
The comment comes after the New York Times reported that the U.S. may accept a nuclear freeze short of complete denuclearization by the North.
"We are not preparing any new proposals currently," a department spokesperson said in response to a Yonhap query. "Our goal remains the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."
The NYT published the report on Sunday only hours after U.S. President Donald Trump made history by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot on North Korean soil.
At Trump's last-minute invitation via Twitter, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Trump in the Demilitarized Zone, on the border between the two Koreas, and agreed to restart negotiations over the North's nuclear program.
Trump later said officials from the two sides will likely get together in the next few weeks. Negotiations had ground to a halt after the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi in February ended without a deal.
The NYT said the idea of settling for a nuclear freeze had been taking shape inside the Trump administration "for weeks" before the DMZ meeting.
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton slammed the report earlier Monday, saying the concept has never been discussed inside the National Security Council.
"Neither the NSC staff nor I have discussed or heard of any desire to 'settle for a nuclear freeze by NK,'" he wrote on Twitter. "This was a reprehensible attempt by someone to box in the President. There should be consequences."
The U.S. has insisted on getting the North to fully dismantle its nuclear weapons program first before offering concessions, such as sanctions relief. The North Koreans have called for an incremental approach.
The difference led to the breakdown of the Hanoi summit.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)