(LEAD) Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 6th month
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments and details in paras 3-6)
SEJONG, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer price growth stayed below the 1 percent threshold for the sixth consecutive month in June due mainly to the slow pace of growth in service charges, government data showed Tuesday.
Consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in June from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.
Kim Yun-sung, director at the agency's price statistics division, said the slow pace of growth in service charges and the decline in prices of petroleum products are behind the lower consumer prices.
Core inflation -- which excludes agricultural and petroleum products -- rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier. From a month earlier, the consumer price index fell 0.2 percent.
Prices of petroleum products fell 3.2 percent in June from a year earlier, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products rose 1.8 percent, according to the data.
Utility prices rose 1.3 percent on-year last month, while prices of service charges increased 1 percent.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)