S. Korea's Choi Kang-hee steps down as coach of Chinese football club

Choi has had a rocky stint in China with two different clubs. Last November, Choi was named head coach of Tianjin Quanjian FC, but the club nearly folded after their parent company, Quanjian Group, was accused of false advertising and illegal marketing. Following the arrest of the group's owner, Shu Yuhui, Tianjin's local football government body took over the team's operations and changed the name to Tianjin Tianhai in January this year. Choi jumped ship the following month.