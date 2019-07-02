S. Korea's Choi Kang-hee steps down as coach of Chinese football club
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football coach Choi Kang-hee has resigned as bench boss for a Chinese club.
Dalian Yifang FC of the Chinese Super League announced late Monday that Choi stepped down, citing personal reasons. The 60-year-old had been at the helm since February this year.
Choi's departure paves way for ex-Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez, who had been linked to the Chinese side since leaving his Premier League club when his contract expired last month.
Dalian are currently 10th among 16 teams in the Chinese Super League with 17 points, 22 behind the leaders, Beijing Sinobo Guoan.
Choi has had a rocky stint in China with two different clubs. Last November, Choi was named head coach of Tianjin Quanjian FC, but the club nearly folded after their parent company, Quanjian Group, was accused of false advertising and illegal marketing. Following the arrest of the group's owner, Shu Yuhui, Tianjin's local football government body took over the team's operations and changed the name to Tianjin Tianhai in January this year. Choi jumped ship the following month.
Before leaving for China, Choi was the most successful coach in South Korea's K League 1. He guided Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors to six league championships, two Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League titles and one FA Cup title. He was named the K League 1 Coach of the Year six times.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)