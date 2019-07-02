Seoul stocks open lower on sluggish exports, Japan woes
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, a day after Japan announced tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound shipments of industrial materials used to produce semiconductors that could further dampen the country's already sluggish exports.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 10.07 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,119.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Monday, Tokyo announced a decision to tighten its rules on exports of key materials used to produce semiconductors and displays, both key export items of South Korea.
Seoul's exports have dipped for seven consecutive months, again plunging 13.5 percent on-year last month, the largest on-year drop in more than 40 months.
Semiconductors are said to account for nearly a quarter of all South Korean exports.
Most large caps were in negative terrain with market kingpin Samsung Electronics, the world's largest supplier of semiconductors, losing 0.64 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.71 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor plunged 2.48 percent, while top chemicals firm LG Chem lost 0.42 percent.
Leading mobile carrier SK Telecom added 0.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,163.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 4.55 won from the previous session's close.
