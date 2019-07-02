(LEAD) Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun given suspended sentence for drug use
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 2-3)
SUWON, South Korea, July 2 (Yonhap) -- A local court sentenced Park Yoo-chun, an actor and former member of boy band JYJ, to 10 months in prison on Tuesday, suspended two years, for using an illegal drug.
Suwon District Court in the city of Suwon, south of Seoul, also ordered the disgraced entertainer to pay a fine of 1.4 million won (around US$1,203) and issued probation and treatment orders for him.
"Drug-related crimes should be harshly punished due to severe addiction and harmful effects on individuals and society," presiding judge Kim Doo-hong said in the ruling.
The 32-year-old Park was indicted on May 17 on charges of purchasing 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and using it together with Hwang Ha-na, a granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products Co., on six occasions between February and March this year.
He was also charged with using the banned substance with the woman last fall.
During a court hearing last month, prosecutors sought an 18-month prison sentence for Park and asked for a fine of 1.4 million won (US$1,180) against the entertainer. A lawyer for Park said he admitted to starting to use the drug to relieve stress from the cancellation of his marriage engagement with Hwang.
Park faced drug allegations after the 31-year-old Hwang was arrested on April 6 on charges of selling methamphetamine and using the illegal substance in 2015.
In 2017, Park announced his plans to marry Hwang after dating her since 2016, but he later called off the marriage and broke up with her in 2018.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)