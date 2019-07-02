South Korea sends police officers to Croatia to protect tourists
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent six police officers to Croatia to protect an increasing number of its nationals visiting the country, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday.
They are currently in Zagreb, Dubrovnik and Split and began jointly patrolling streets with local police Monday.
It is the first time that Korean police officers have been dispatched overseas for tourist protection, the agency said.
About 410,000 South Koreans visited the European country last year, 5.5 times as many as the number in 2013.
The two countries signed an agreement on the police dispatch in April after South Korea accepted Croatia's proposal, the agency said.
