Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #5G subscribers #May

SK Telecom snatches back top spot from KT in 5G subscribers

11:37 July 02, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. rapidly increased the number of its 5G subscribers in May with aggressive marketing for new smartphones, regaining a leading market position in the next-generation mobile network, government data showed Tuesday.

SK Telecom's 5G users numbered 319,976 as of the end of May, gaining 5.7 percentage points to take a 40.8 percent market share, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

KT Corp. came next with a 32.1 percent share in May, shedding 6.5 percentage points from a month earlier. KT attracted the most 5G customers in the month following its commercial 5G launch in April, but it lost that title the next month.

LG Uplus Corp. added 0.7 percentage point to reach 27.1 percent of the market in May, the data showed.

Industry officials attributed SK Telecom's strong performance to its aggressive marketing for the LG V50 ThinQ, LG Electronics Inc.'s first 5G phone, launched May 10.

The mobile carrier provided up to 770,000 won (US$662) in subsidies for the phone, which was priced at 1.2 million (US$1,000), along with other promotions for its premium service.

Mobile carriers in 5G race

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK