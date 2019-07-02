Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) FM vows continued support for victims of wartime sexual slavery
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha promised Tuesday continued government support for Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery in healing their pain and suffering, saying that past government efforts were not enough.
"Previous efforts on this issue had been grossly lacking. ... The Korean government will continue to heed their voices and do as much as we can in restoring their dignity and honor," she told an international conference on women and peace in Seoul.
----------------
Moon vows improved health insurance system
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in made it clear Tuesday that his administration will stick to its signature state health insurance policy despite criticism from political opponents over funding.
The so-called Moon Jae-in Care is meant to expand coverage of the state-run health insurance program, especially for the underprivileged, children and the elderly.
----------------
546 N. Koreans defected to South during Jan.-June period: ministry
SEOUL -- The number of North Koreans who defected to South Korea during the first half of this year totaled 546, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
The figure was up from 487 recorded during the same period a year earlier, according to the ministry.
----------------
(LEAD) N.K. newspaper calls Japan 'malignant cancer' over plan to deploy missile defense system
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper denounced Japan as a "malignant cancer" of the region on Tuesday, blasting Tokyo's push to deploy missile defense systems that Pyongyang claims can be used to invade other countries.
Referring to Japan's plan to set up a pair of U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore systems in the country, the Rodong Sinmun said the systems target not only the Korean Peninsula but also China and Russia.
----------------
(News Focus) S. Korean IOC members hopeful DMZ meeting will offer breakthrough for sports cooperation
SEOUL -- In light of an unprecedented meeting among the leaders of South Korea, North Korea and the United States, Seoul's leading sports officials are hopeful that an anticipated breakthrough in the inter-Korean dialogue will also pave the way for revitalized sports cooperation on the peninsula.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on Sunday, before Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump sat down for nearly an hour of one-on-one talks on the southern side of Panmunjom.
----------------
Samsung launches Galaxy A80 with rotating camera
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its Galaxy A80 mid-range smartphone will go on sale in select markets this month packed with a rotating camera and an uninterrupted display.
The Galaxy A80 features a 6.7-inch notchless, edge-to-edge screen, which was made possible with a rotating camera system that flips around for different modes.
----------------
Moon's speeches compiled in English
SEOUL -- A compilation of President Moon Jae-in's major speeches over the past year, translated in English, was made public Tuesday.
The 288-page anthology, titled "Selected Speeches, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea," offers transcripts of 56 speeches chosen from among 305 addresses and remarks made by the president between May 10, 2018, and May 9, 2019.
----------------
S. Korean Jeon Jong-seo cast for Hollywood movie
SEOUL -- South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo has been cast for an upcoming Hollywood movie titled "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, Jeon's management agency said Tuesday.
Jeon, the heroine of Korean thriller "Burning," a contender at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, was cast in a lead role in the fantasy film about a girl with unusual powers who escapes from a mental asylum, according to My Company.
(END)