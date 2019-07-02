Hyundai Card launches program to help startups go abroad
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Card, South Korea's leading credit card service provider, has set up a new partnership with global networking company Techstars to help startup businesses here go abroad, the company said Tuesday.
"With this partnership, Hyundai Card will offer a support program to enter the global market for the members of Studio Black, a co-working space that Hyundai Card runs," it said in a statement.
Techstars is a global leader in startup investment, acceleration, corporate innovation and ecosystem development that runs various innovation programs in major cities in the U.S. and Europe, it added.
A Techstars expert will be stationed at Studio Black to provide necessary support for startup businesses to go overseas.
"They will also help the members of Studio Black build strategies for targeting global markets by connecting them to Techstars' worldwide network of over 300,000 global startups, mentors, partner companies and investors," the company said.
In addition, the program may help local businesses find potential foreign partners.
"Hyundai Card will match interesting foreign startups with promising Studio Black members and support them to develop new business opportunities by building global networks."
Studio Black opened in 2017 and currently houses 95 startup businesses, according to Hyundai Card.
