Fan voting for K League All-Star team to open next week

Ronaldo, a five-time recipient of the Ballon d'Or award as the best player in the world, is also one of the highest-paid and most marketable athletes. He won three Premier League championships and the 2008 UEFA Champions League title with Man United. He then helped Real Madrid to two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns. And in Ronaldo's first season in Italy in 2018-2019, Juventus captured their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

