Fan voting for K League All-Star team to open next week

14:36 July 02, 2019

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Fan voting for the South Korean football All-Star team that will take on Juventus will begin next week, the league office announced Tuesday.

The K League said the voting for the starting 11 players will run from Monday to July 14. It added that the roster will feature around 20 players, with the reserves to be announced by the league's competition evaluation committee on July 18.

In this file photo from July 29, 2017, members of the K League All-Star team salute the South Korean national flag, Taegeukgi, during the pregame ceremony before an exhibition match against the Vietnamese under-22 national football team at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. (Yonhap)

Jose Morais, head coach of the defending champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, will manage the All-Star team.

They will take on the reigning Serie A champions Juventus at Seoul World Cup Stadium on July 26. Led by the global star Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus will arrive in Seoul on the morning of the exhibition match.

Juventus previously played the South Korean national team in an exhibition in Seoul in 1996.

Ronaldo's most recent trip to South Korea came in July 2007 for an exhibition match with Manchester United. Ronaldo scored one goal and set up two others to lead Man United to a 4-0 win over FC Seoul.

The 34-year-old Portuguese star was scheduled to visit South Korea last July on a corporate promotional tour, but the trip was canceled at the last minute, following his move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Ronaldo, a five-time recipient of the Ballon d'Or award as the best player in the world, is also one of the highest-paid and most marketable athletes. He won three Premier League championships and the 2008 UEFA Champions League title with Man United. He then helped Real Madrid to two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns. And in Ronaldo's first season in Italy in 2018-2019, Juventus captured their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

In this AFP file photo from April 10, 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus controls the ball during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Ajax at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. (Yonhap)

