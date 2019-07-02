N.K. newspaper calls Japan 'malignant tumor' over plan to deploy missile defense system
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper denounced Japan as a "malignant tumor" of the region, blasting Tokyo's push to deploy missile defense systems that Pyongyang claims can be used to invade other countries.
Referring to Japan's plan to set up a pair of the U.S.-developed Aegis Ashore system in the country, the Rodong Sinmun said the systems target not only the Korean Peninsula, but also China and Russia.
In a commentary, the newspaper said the move is part of the country's broader scheme to become a "military giant" and "invade other countries."
Japan has stressed that the planned installations are purely for defensive purposes, citing the North's missile provocations. But the newspaper said the Aegis system can easily turn into an offensive weapon when loaded with Tomahawk cruise missiles.
"Japan, which has gone frantic to become a military giant and realize its ambition for reinvasion, is a malignant tumor threatening peace and stability of Northeast Asia," it said.
