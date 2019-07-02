(LEAD) S. Korean shares close lower on Japan woes
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed slightly lower Tuesday amid fears of a delayed recovery in the country's exports sparked by a Japanese decision to limit shipments of tech materials to the country. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar for a second consecutive session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 7.72 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 2,122.02. Trading volume was moderate at 442 million shares worth about 4.03 trillion won (US$3.45 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 421 to 390.
The drop was largely attributed to Japan's announcement of tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound shipments of tech materials, including fluorine polyimide, that are essential for the production of semiconductors and display panels.
"South Korean shares continued to lose ground due to Japan's export restrictions and the United States' announcement of European imports subject to additional tariffs," Seo Sang-young, an analyst from Kiwoom Securities, said.
South Korea's exports have been on the wane since December, largely led by large drops in shipments of semiconductors that are said to account for nearly a quarter of its overall exports.
In June, the country's outbound shipments plunged 13.5 percent on-year to $44.18 billion, the largest on-year drop in more than 40 months. Shipments of semiconductors alone tumbled 25.5 percent to $8.31 billion.
"We had expected exports to improve once (global) market conditions improve and the price of semiconductors goes up in the second half, but it seems a recovery in the semiconductor market is being delayed," Bank of Korea Deputy Gov. Yoon Myun-shik said earlier.
Foreigners purchased a net 34 billion won worth of local shares, also extending their buying streak to a sixth session, while institutions dumped a net 58 billion won.
Individuals scooped up a net 20.8 billion won.
Most large caps ended in negative terrain.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.75 percent to 46,250 won, with top automaker Hyundai Motor plunging 2.84 percent to 137,000 won.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion shed 1.44 percent to 205,000 won, with top chemical firm LG Chem tumbling 1.83 percent to 348,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,166.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.20 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys slipped 1.6 basis points to 1.463 percent, and the return on benchmark five-year government bonds lost 2.0 basis points to 1.504 percent.
