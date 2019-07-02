S. Korean Jeon Jong-seo cast for Hollywood movie
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo has been cast for an upcoming Hollywood movie titled "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon," directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, Jeon's management agency said Tuesday.
Jeon, the heroine of Korean thriller "Burning," a contender at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, was cast in a lead role in the fantasy film about a girl with unusual powers who escapes from a mental asylum, according to My Company.
She received a call from the director and joined the cast through an audition, the company added.
Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson and Ed Skrein co-star in the film, which started shooting in New Orleans last week.
"Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" is co-produced by John Lesher and Dylan Weathered and involves production studios Le Grisbi Productions, 141 Entertainment and Black Bicycle Entertainment.
Amirpour won the special jury prize at the 2016 Venice International Film Festival with "The Bad Batch."
