Jeju Air opens Jeju-Fukuoka route
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier by sales, said Tuesday it has opened a Jeju-Fukuoka route to better serve its customers.
Jeju Air began to provide three flights a week from Jeju International Airport to Fukuoka, Japan, starting from Tuesday, the company said in a statement.
"Jeju Air is the country's only carrier that operates the Jeju-Fukuoka route to absorb growing travel demand to the resort location in the southern part of Japan," a company spokesman said.
Currently, the budget carrier operates a total of 44 planes, which are composed of 41 leased planes and three purchased ones. It serves 74 routes, including 68 international routes to Japan, China and Southeast Asian countries.
On Thursday, a Busan-Singapore route is scheduled to kick off, bringing the number of routes to 75, the company said.
