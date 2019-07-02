S. Korean delegation attends inauguration ceremony for new Panamanian President Cortizo
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's special delegation attended the inauguration ceremony for Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo and met with the new leader of the Central American country, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
As a special envoy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Rep. Shim Jae-kwon of the ruling Democratic Party led the delegation and joined the ceremony in Panama City on Monday (Panama time). Some 80 countries, including Spain, Peru and Costa Rica, sent their delegations to the event.
After the swearing-in event, Shim delivered to Cortizo a personal letter from Moon that highlighted Seoul's hope for deeper cooperation with Panama.
On Sunday, the delegation met Panama's incoming Vice President Jose Gabriel Carrizo to discuss ways to expand two-way cooperation.
"Special envoy Shim noted (at the talks with Carrizo) that the two countries have maintained close cooperation based on the universal values of liberty and democracy since they established diplomatic ties in 1962," the ministry said in a press release.
At the meeting, Shim also expressed hope that Panama can complete domestic procedures at an early date to ratify the free trade agreement that South Korea signed last year with Panama and four other Central American countries -- Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua.
In response, Carrizo expressed his intention to make efforts to ensure that the ratification process will proceed promptly, the ministry said.
In addition, Shim asked for Panama to support South Korea's efforts for denuclearization and lasting peace on the divided peninsula. Cortizo said that Panama would actively support the peace efforts.
Cortizo of the Revolutionary Democratic Party won the presidential election in May.
