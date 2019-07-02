Cultural events to spice up world swimming championship in Gwangju
GWANGJU, July 2 (Yonhap) –– From traditional Korean music to a multicultural street festival to an aquatic dance contest, various cultural events will be held on the sidelines of the upcoming FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019, organizers said Tuesday.
The biennial international swimming competition will be held in two southwestern cities, Gwangju and Yeosu, from July 12-28. FINA is the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation.
During the event, traditional arts groups in Gwangju will join hands to perform traditional music, opera and dance as well as a fusion program combining folk and modern styles, the organizing committee said. The performance, currently held at the city's main performing arts center on Saturdays, will be offered every day except Monday during the championship.
The Gwangju Fringe Festival, which is held every Saturday at the city center, will also be expanded under the theme of Asian Cultural Wave to include a mime show, multicultural street parades and a joint performance by artists from Gwangju and the southeastern city of Daegu, the committee said.
A total of 18 private arts organizations selected by the city will also participate in the festival to promote the swimming championships.
A total of 96 teams of artists from across the country will participate in music shows at Nambu University and the athletes' village every day. Other events include a swimming dance contest, a robotics performance, art exhibitions and experience programs, the committee said.
The opening ceremony is to be held in May 18 Democracy Square and the Universiad Stadium at Gwangju Women's University. It will feature master pansori singer Song Soon-seob, pop singer Sohyang, electronic music group Ideotape and other various artists, according to the committee.
