Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Galaxy S10 #smartphone

Galaxy S10 sales 12 pct higher than predecessor

18:22 July 02, 2019

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The first quarter sales of Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10 series smartphones were 12 percent higher than sales of the previous model, industry data showed Tuesday.

According to industry tracker Counterpoint Research, 16 million units of the Galaxy S10 were sold between March and May, which was more than sales of the Galaxy S9 series in the same period last year.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10e models in March and released the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone in April.

The data showed the Galaxy S10 Plus accounted 42 percent of the flagship series' sales through May, followed by the Galaxy S10 with 32 percent and the Galaxy S10e with 22 percent.

The successful sales of the Galaxy S10 series lifted Samsung's market share in the global premium smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research. In the first quarter, the South Korean tech giant took 25-percent market share, up three percentage points from a year earlier.

This file photo taken on June 24, 2019, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10 smartphones displayed at a store in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK