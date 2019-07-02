N. Korea-linked hacking group suspected of sending phishing emails: online security firm
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- A hacking group presumed to be linked with North Korea has sent out phishing emails disguised as a report from a political research institution, a local online security firm said Tuesday.
ESTsecurity Corp. said that it detected that a hacker group, possibly Geumseong 121, carrying out an advanced persistent threat (APT) attack with malicious emails containing a file pretending to be a report from the Youido Institute, a think tank run by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP).
ESTsecurity said that opening the attached file, a document titled "North Korea's political maneuver against our party and our countermeasures," can infect the users' computers and steal their data. Earlier in the day, local media reported that the infected emails were sent to LKP lawmakers.
Geumseong 121, which is identified by other monikers, like ScarCruft, Red Eyes, APT 37 and Group 123, has been known for launching cyber attacks on defense-related and defector groups in recent years.
