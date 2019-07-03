Korean-language dailies

-- Abe claims Japan's export curbs on S. Korea conform to WTO rules (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- President Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility, de facto declaration of end of war (Kookmin Daily)

-- Global semiconductor manufacturers fret over supply amid Japanese export curbs (Donga llbo)

-- Abe slaps neighbor country in face to get last laugh in election (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Japan to consider expanding export curbs on S. Korea: Kyodo News (Segye Times)

-- Health insurance premiums to exceed rate of wage increase (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japan's retaliation on S. Korea has only just begun, experts (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- President Moon says N. Korea, U.S. have virtually ended hostilities (Hankyoreh)

-- KT caught in internal discord over selection of successor to Hwang Chang-gyu (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Export curbs backfire on Abe (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Moon Jae-in Care' to cost 42 trillion won despite claims to ease burden (Korea Economic Daily)

