Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- Abe claims Japan's export curbs on S. Korea conform to WTO rules (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- President Moon calls DMZ meeting end to N. Korea-U.S. hostility, de facto declaration of end of war (Kookmin Daily)
-- Global semiconductor manufacturers fret over supply amid Japanese export curbs (Donga llbo)
-- Abe slaps neighbor country in face to get last laugh in election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japan to consider expanding export curbs on S. Korea: Kyodo News (Segye Times)
-- Health insurance premiums to exceed rate of wage increase (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Japan's retaliation on S. Korea has only just begun, experts (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President Moon says N. Korea, U.S. have virtually ended hostilities (Hankyoreh)
-- KT caught in internal discord over selection of successor to Hwang Chang-gyu (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Export curbs backfire on Abe (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Moon Jae-in Care' to cost 42 trillion won despite claims to ease burden (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Abe claims new restrictions don't defy WTO rules (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US, NK ended hostile relations with DMZ meeting: Moon (Korea Herald)
-- Trump-Kim meeting ended hostilities: Moon (Korea Times)
