Seoul shares open slightly higher on Wall Street gains

09:25 July 03, 2019

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 4.42 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,126.44 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.26 percent on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq composite advancing 0.22 percent.

Large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics remained flat, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.28 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.36 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors tumbling 1.16 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,166.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.40 won from the previous session's close.

