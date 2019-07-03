Non-regular public employees stage general strike to protest Moon's labor policy
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Non-regular workers in the public sector are to stage a general strike nationwide on Wednesday under the orchestration of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a militant labor umbrella group.
Approximately half of some 200,000 non-regular public employees affiliated with the KCTU are expected to take part in the strike scheduled to continue through Friday, calling for wage hikes, abolition of discrimination and switching their status to that of regular workers.
The strike by about 100,000 workers, who have secured the right to strike through votes, is to affect the operations of central administrative organs, local autonomous governments, public institutions and schools, according to the KCTU.
At elementary and secondary schools nationwide, as many as 50,000 non-regular workers, including cafeteria cooks and administrative assistants, are to walk out, accounting for the bulk of participants in the KCTU-organized general strike.
An alliance of non-regular school workers with 95,000 members has called for a basic pay hike of 6.24 percent and eliminating discrimination in the payment of various allowances, whereas the education authorities have proposed a pay increase of 1.8 percent for them.
According to the Ministry of Education, 4,601, or 44.1 percent, of the nation's 10,426 elementary and secondary schools will suspend the provision of school lunches during the three-day strike. Students at most of the strike-hit schools will be offered substitute foods, like bread and milk, for lunch, it said. In case of after-school day care services, teachers and regular school employees will be mobilized to substitute for strike participants.
Other public sector non-regular employees, including cleaners for local governments and highway toll collectors, will also participate in the unprecedented nationwide joint strike.
About 60,000 strike participants and other KCTU members are to hold a massive rally at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Wednesday afternoon, with similar protest rallies planned in provincial cities on Thursday and Friday.
The KCTU, whose nearly 1 million members make it one of the nation's largest labor groups, has been intensifying pressure on the Moon Jae-in government to implement its election pledge to narrow the gap between regular and non-regular workers and switch all non-regular workers in the public sector to regular status.
The labor umbrella group, unhappy with the slowing pace of status switches for non-regular employees under the Moon administration, will again call for a general strike on July 18.
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon vowed to take all necessary measures to minimize public damage from the strike during a meeting of top government and ruling party policymakers on Wednesday morning.
"The people are gravely concerned about the general strike (by non-regular public employees). The government understands well the pain and misery of the workers and will do its best to resolve the problems," Lee said.
