(LEAD) Non-regular public employees stage joint strike to protest Moon's labor policy

According to the Ministry of Education, 4,601, or 44.1 percent, of the nation's 10,426 elementary and secondary schools suspended the provision of school lunches on the first day of the three-day walkout. Students at most of the strike-hit schools were offered substitute foods, like bread and milk, for lunch. Many of the strike-hit schools reduced their school hours to cope with the walkout by cafeteria workers and administrative assistants. In case of after-school day care services, teachers and regular school employees were mobilized to substitute for strike participants.