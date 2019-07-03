Hyundai Home Shopping to advance into Australia
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp., South Korea's leading home shopping channel operator, said Wednesday that it will launch the business in Australia next month.
The 24-hour shop-at-home television channel called Open Shop will officially launch on Aug. 1, offering products ranging from households products to fashion brands, officials said.
It will be the first time a local TV shopping firm has made inroads into the Oceanian country, which has more than 6 million households that receive free terrestrial broadcasting.
The company said it aims to reap accumulated sales of 100 billion won (US$85 million) in Australia by 2021.
Hyundai Home Shopping said it established a separate corporate body in Australia last December, investing 45 million Australian dollars in the venture.
The Seven Network, a major Australian commercial free-to-air television network, will be responsible for broadcasting Open Shop on channel No. 75.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)