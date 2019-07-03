(LEAD) Gov't admits security failure over N.K. boat's undetected arrival, denies cover-up
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The government on Wednesday rejected all suspicions of a cover-up in connection with last month's undetected arrival of a North Korean boat at an east coast port, even though it acknowledged a "grave mistake" in securing the border and reprimanded top military commanders.
The government has been under fire following revelations that the military failed to detect the small wooden boat carrying four North Koreans until it traveled all the way to the port of Samcheok, about 130 km away from the eastern sea border, and a civilian alerted police about it on June 15.
Fueling the criticism were allegations that the military gave an incorrect account of what happened, including saying the boat was found in the "vicinity" of the port, not at the port, sparking widespread suspicions that it tried to cover up the border security failure.
"The investigation into the case found a failure in the military's surveillance operations and a failure in appropriately informing the public of the case," Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said during a news conference to announce the results of a weekslong investigation into the case.
Calling the security lapse an "unacceptably grave mistake," the ministry relieved the commander of the Army's 8th Corps of his duty, holding him responsible for the failure in his operational area.
The government also rebuked Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Park Han-ki and referred Maj. Gen. Lee Gye-cheol, who leads the Army's 23rd Infantry Division, and R. Adm. Kim Myeong-soo, commander of the Navy's First Fleet, to the military's disciplinary committee.
The Army is in charge of coastal operations, and the Navy conducts missions for maritime defense.
According to the government probe, the 1.8-ton boat departed from North Hamgyong Province on June 9 and carried out fishing operations for two days. Then between June 12 and June 13, the boat was presumed to have crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the East Sea unchecked.
After moving further south over the following two days, the crew turned the engine off and remained about 4 kilometers away from the port until dawn. The boat then began moving to the shore and docked at around 6:20 a.m.
They were first found by a group of South Korean civilians, who reported the boat to local police. One of the four North Koreans even came ashore, telling a South Korean villager that he came from the North and asking to borrow a cellphone so he could call his aunt who had earlier defected to the South.
For the approximately 57 hours that the ship sailed through South Korean territorial waters, neither the military nor the Coast Guard detected the ship. They sailed a total of 700 kilometers before arriving in the South.
The probe also found that soldiers in charge of monitoring maritime radar misunderstood what was picked up by their equipment as "a reflective wave."
The arrival of the wooden boat was captured by one of 16 closed-circuit televisions set up around the port, but officials failed to discern the boat to be a North Korean one, it showed.
"The failure to check the wooden boat for the 57 hours until it crossed the NLL and arrived at the port was attributable to lapses in maritime surveillance operations and the management of military equipment available," the vice minister said.
For maritime and coastal security in the East Sea, the Army set up and runs coastal surveillance radar systems as well as thermal observation devices. The Navy operates vessels at sea and P-3C maritime surveillance aircraft.
In order to prevent any recurrence, the government vowed to boost the capabilities of operating surveillance equipment and to replace aging equipment at an early date.
The government, however, dismissed suspicions it tried to conceal or water down the case.
Public criticism has worsened amid allegations that the military tried to cover it up, after the JCS said during its first public briefing following the incident on June 17 that the military's overall operations had proceeded "normally" and that the boat was found "in the vicinity of" the port, while stopping short of saying that the boat was actually tied up by the quay.
"The usage of the term was only in consideration of military security circumstances, while neglecting the common notion of the public," Choi Byung-hwan, First Vice Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said, adding that officers "admitted that it was very inappropriate and naive to say that there were no problems in surveillance operations."
The probe also found that the four North Koreans lied to the Coast Guard during the initial probe, saying they had drifted, which caused some confusion, the official noted.
"We failed to make full and precise explanations to the public, as we made a wrongful judgment about the early situations ... We will take a more sincere stance not to have people bear suspicions over such incidents," the defense minister said.
