Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Bioepis-legal dispute

Samsung Bioepis, Genentech settle patent dispute on breast cancer biosimilar: source

14:52 July 03, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Samsung Bioepis Co. has settled a patent dispute with U.S. drugmaker Genentech on its breast cancer treatment biosimilar, reaching a license agreement, an industry source said Wednesday.

The agreement will allow Samsung Bioepis to distribute, market and sell the biosimilar Ontruzant in the United States, according to the source.

Ontruzant, the breast cancer treatment biosimilar referencing Roche's Herceptin, won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this year.

Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics -- a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung Group -- and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc.

Biosimilars are defined by the FDA as products that are "highly similar to an already approved biological product" and have "no clinically meaningful differences in terms of safety and effectiveness from the reference product."

This undated photo provided by South Korean pharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. shows its headquarters building in Songdo, west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK