Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SK Biopharmaceuticals-US launch

SK's new sleep disorder drug to land in U.S.

15:09 July 03, 2019

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., a biopharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, said Wednesday that its novel sleep disorder drug will be rolled out in the United States next week.

The drug, named solriamfetol, will hit the shelves on July 8 and will be used in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness, the company said in a statement.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, an Ireland-based global pharmaceuticals company, will be responsible for marketing the product under the name Sunosi.

In March, solriamfetol became the country's first indigenous drug for the central nervous system to receive the green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The product was approved to treat adults suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness due to narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

This undated photo provided by South Korea's SK Group shows researchers of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. in a research lab. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK