S. Korean international Kwon Kyung-won rejoins ex-club on loan
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean national team defender Kwon Kyung-won has rejoined his former K League club.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors announced Wednesday they've brought back Kwon on a six-month loan deal from Tianjin Tianhai, adding the hard-working center back to an already stout defensive line. The two-time defending K League 1 champions are in first place this year with 38 points and have allowed the second fewest goals in the competition with 14 in 18 matches.
Kwon, 27, made his professional debut with Jeonbuk in 2013 and moved to Al Ahli in the United Arab Emirates in 2015.
Then in January 2017, Kwon joined Tianjin with a transfer fee of US$11 million, which made him the second most expensive South Korean football player after Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min.
"I am excited to be wearing Jeonbuk's green uniform again," Kwon said in a statement released by the club. "I'll give my everything to help the team win our third straight K League 1 title."
