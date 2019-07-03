Go to Contents
#Moon-Trump conversation

Moon to Trump: You may cross inter-Korean border

16:27 July 03, 2019

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Minutes before strolling across the inter-Korean border into North Korea last weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump asked South Korean President Moon Jae-in if it would be okay for him to cross the line, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.

Moon replied, "No problem if you shake hands (with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) and cross it, holding his hand," the official told reporters.

At the time, Trump was waiting with Moon at Peace House for Kim to appear.

The official was explaining a behind-the-scenes story that was part of the historic meeting between Trump and Kim at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday.

President Donald Trump steps over into North Korea, guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Panmunjom on June 30, 2019. (Yonhap)

When Kim arrived, Trump double-checked whether he could step over onto the communist nation's soil. Kim confirmed he could and they crossed the military demarcation line together and took several steps into the North before posing for a photo and turning back to the South.

The scene was reminiscent of Moon's historic crossing of the borderline with Kim in their first summit at Panmunjom in April last year.

Wrapping up the DMZ event, Trump thanked Moon and delivered some "important messages," the official said without elaborating.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

